Avalanche (AVAX) Price Tops $87.01 on Exchanges

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 8th. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $87.01 or 0.00207533 BTC on popular exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion and $895.46 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003441 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00036081 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.54 or 0.00473546 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00084286 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00011045 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 395,891,290 coins and its circulating supply is 244,072,661 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Avalanche Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

