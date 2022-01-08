AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $8,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in AutoZone by 3.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management raised its holdings in AutoZone by 0.7% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 8.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 22.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,014.77 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,111.71 and a 12 month high of $2,110.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,931.67 and its 200 day moving average is $1,727.09.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $18.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.35 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total value of $2,155,989.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total transaction of $444,170.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,525 shares of company stock worth $20,958,078 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AZO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,969.29.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

