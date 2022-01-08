Authentic Equity Acquisition (NASDAQ:AEAC) Trading Up 0.5%

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC) shares were up 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 1,415 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 27,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 14,397 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. HBK Investments L P increased its position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 34,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $420,000. 53.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

