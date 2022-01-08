Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.67

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$6.67 and last traded at C$6.81, with a volume of 688299 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.93.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACB. Cowen lifted their target price on Aurora Cannabis to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. cut their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. CIBC upgraded Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$6.50 to C$9.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. ATB Capital cut their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.59.

The company has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.09.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$60.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$59.73 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

