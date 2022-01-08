Augusta Gold (TSE:G) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.08

Shares of Augusta Gold Corp. (TSE:G) (NYSE:GG) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.08 and last traded at C$1.10, with a volume of 94981 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.20.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$77.53 million and a PE ratio of -6.83. The company has a quick ratio of 46.66, a current ratio of 46.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.44.

About Augusta Gold (TSE:G)

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada. It also owns, controls, or has acquired mineral rights on Federal patented and unpatented mining claims in the state of Nevada for the purpose of exploration and potential development of metals on a total of approximately 7,800 acres of land.

