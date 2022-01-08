Aua Capital Management LLC Has $10.41 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Aua Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 133,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,151 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 6.6% of Aua Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $78.44 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $82.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.20 and its 200 day moving average is $79.59.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.