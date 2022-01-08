Atticus Wealth Management LLC Takes $98,000 Position in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DLO. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DLocal during the second quarter worth approximately $3,277,987,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in DLocal in the 2nd quarter worth about $316,295,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,282,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,578,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,720,000. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.11.

DLocal stock opened at $31.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DLocal Limited has a 52 week low of $27.19 and a 52 week high of $73.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.75.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.13 million. DLocal’s quarterly revenue was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that DLocal Limited will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

