Atticus Wealth Management LLC Takes $82,000 Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 710 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the third quarter valued at about $407,000. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 288,066 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $33,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the third quarter valued at about $11,252,000. Cim LLC lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 40.6% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the third quarter valued at about $254,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Perficient alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRFT shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Perficient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.17.

PRFT stock opened at $111.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $46.02 and a one year high of $153.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 68.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.54.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Perficient had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perficient Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.