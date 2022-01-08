Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 825 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 117.7% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 52,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 28,279 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 596,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 42.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at approximately $561,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $2,698,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $162,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,311,864 over the last three months. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $44.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 2.39. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $27.81 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.96.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MGM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.18.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.