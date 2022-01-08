Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMT stock opened at $264.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 101.09%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.47.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

