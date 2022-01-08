Atticus Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 161 Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALGN. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

ALGN opened at $546.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $650.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $656.81. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.45 and a 1-year high of $737.45. The company has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.82, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $723.46.

In related news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

