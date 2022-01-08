Atticus Wealth Management LLC Invests $92,000 in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,766,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,467 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,378,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,448,000 after purchasing an additional 391,701 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,925,000 after purchasing an additional 169,240 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 809,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,756,000 after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,629,000 after acquiring an additional 18,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Mark Porter sold 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.20, for a total value of $1,182,144.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.48, for a total transaction of $4,474,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,248 shares of company stock valued at $37,996,866 over the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDB opened at $429.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $516.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $453.53. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $238.01 and a 52-week high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The firm had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MDB shares. increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $539.59.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

