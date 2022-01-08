Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $132,000 Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 1,309.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1,095.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 296,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after buying an additional 271,830 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 25,671.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 165,837 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,884,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,415,000 after buying an additional 164,351 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,337,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,408,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,197,000 after buying an additional 137,067 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $84.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.04 and a 200-day moving average of $114.72. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $82.65 and a 52-week high of $159.70.

