Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $105,000 Stake in AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,390 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AcuityAds were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AcuityAds in the second quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AcuityAds in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in AcuityAds in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in AcuityAds in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AcuityAds in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATY. TD Securities upgraded shares of AcuityAds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. decreased their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$21.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$23.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

NYSE ATY opened at $3.40 on Friday. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The firm has a market cap of $206.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.60.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.16 million. AcuityAds had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 24.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

