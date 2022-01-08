Atticus Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.0% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 560.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 749,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,947,000 after purchasing an additional 635,694 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 732,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,111,000 after purchasing an additional 350,993 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,434,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22,028.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 286,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 285,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,519,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,973,000 after purchasing an additional 255,217 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $169.89 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $136.02 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.58 and a 200-day moving average of $161.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

