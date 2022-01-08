Atticus Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 106 HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 106 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUBS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in HubSpot by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,818,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,225,060,000 after acquiring an additional 323,506 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 3.2% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,924,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,121,243,000 after purchasing an additional 60,276 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 455.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 697,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,375,000 after buying an additional 571,882 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $357,338,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $329,686,000 after buying an additional 56,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HUBS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on HubSpot from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Argus upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $930.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HubSpot in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $953.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $801.50.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $509.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.04 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $741.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $689.78. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $347.78 and a 52-week high of $866.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.88, for a total value of $7,452,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,860 shares of company stock valued at $50,778,844 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

