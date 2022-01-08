Atticus Wealth Management LLC Acquires 70 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 26.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,720,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,283,443,000 after purchasing an additional 811,220 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,208,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,763,000 after purchasing an additional 706,041 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $155,228,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 250.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 622,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,581,000 after acquiring an additional 444,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $120,733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

DIA opened at $362.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $358.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.42. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $298.59 and a 1 year high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

