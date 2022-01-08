AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Lifted by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,743 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indie Asset Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 10.9% in the third quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 17,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.3% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,539,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,580,000 after purchasing an additional 496,160 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.4% in the third quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 21,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 25.4% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 784,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,181,000 after purchasing an additional 158,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 26.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 11,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:T opened at $26.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.10, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.42.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

