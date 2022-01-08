AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,916 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 2,790.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 12,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,887,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,639,594. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $189.00 billion, a PE ratio of 217.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on T shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.90.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

