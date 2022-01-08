AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,388,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 158,535 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $37,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 2,790.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 12,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $26.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $187.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.10, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.48%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

