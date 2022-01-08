AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 37.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,379 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up approximately 1.2% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 2,790.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $26.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $187.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Truist restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.90.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

