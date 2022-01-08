Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays raised shares of Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Argus downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

Shares of ATO stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,245,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,719. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.31 and its 200 day moving average is $96.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Atmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $84.59 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.50.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $568.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.71%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 2,090.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

