Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (ATM) Price Hits $6.58 on Top Exchanges

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (CURRENCY:ATM) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. In the last seven days, Atletico De Madrid Fan Token has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token has a total market cap of $13.73 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of Atletico De Madrid Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atletico De Madrid Fan Token coin can now be purchased for about $6.58 or 0.00015724 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004778 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00061257 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005499 BTC.

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token Profile

ATM is a coin. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,980 coins. The official message board for Atletico De Madrid Fan Token is medium.com/socios . Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/atletico-de-madrid . Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @ATMChainDev

According to CryptoCompare, “ATMChain aims to create a digital media platform leveraging the blockchain technology to provide more accurate, transparent and affordable digital media data to media clients. In order to achieve it, ATMChain will support big data analysis (to generate precise user reports, service data models,etc) and artificial intelligence (to enhance advertising accuracy) through gradually improved and enriched data collection at media screen ports, and expands the media screen and interactive experience scene. ATMChain token (ATM) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit network members in several ways. From a user's prospective, it will work as a reward method taking into account the advertisements views. On the other hand, to the media clients it will allow the purchase of advertising. “

