Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.44

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.44 and traded as low as $15.62. Astellas Pharma shares last traded at $16.11, with a volume of 60,011 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astellas Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.83.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Astellas Pharma Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astellas Pharma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALPMY)

Astellas Pharma, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, import, and export of pharmaceutical products. Its products focus on therapeutic fields that include transplantation, immunology, infectious diseases, urology, oncology, neuroscience, diabetic complications, and metabolic diseases.

