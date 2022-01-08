ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Receives $17.00 Average PT from Brokerages

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ASAZY shares. Cheuvreux raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

ASAZY stock opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.25. The company has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $16.66.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 16.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.229 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.45%.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.

Read More: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.