Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 33.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,311 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter worth about $40,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

In related news, Director Tench Coxe purchased 220,000 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $9,985,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of APAM opened at $47.15 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $57.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 168.02% and a net margin of 27.70%. The company had revenue of $316.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.43.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

Further Reading: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.