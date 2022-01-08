Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Shares Up 4.1%

Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ)’s share price rose 4.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.45 and last traded at $19.12. Approximately 1,795 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 529,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.37.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Arqit Quantum during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the third quarter worth $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the third quarter worth $113,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the third quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Arqit Quantum during the 3rd quarter valued at $386,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centricus Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Centricus Acquisition Corp. is based in London, the United Kingdom.

