Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €5.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.68) price objective on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AT1. UBS Group set a €6.40 ($7.27) price target on Aroundtown in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.64) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Nord/LB set a €6.20 ($7.05) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €8.40 ($9.55) price target on Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($8.86) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €7.00 ($7.96).

Shares of AT1 opened at €5.42 ($6.16) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.85, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €6.15. Aroundtown has a 52 week low of €5.14 ($5.84) and a 52 week high of €7.16 ($8.13).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

