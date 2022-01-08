ARMOR (ARMOR) Reaches One Day Volume of $27,378.00

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One ARMOR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0485 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ARMOR has a total market cap of $8.50 million and $27,378.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ARMOR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00057045 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00076110 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,011.27 or 0.07318295 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,003.79 or 0.99651543 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00070919 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006843 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ARMOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARMOR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.