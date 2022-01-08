Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Short Interest Up 24.4% in December

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the November 30th total of 16,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

ARKR stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.62. The stock has a market cap of $60.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.34. Ark Restaurants has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Ark Restaurants by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Ark Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Ark Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, CM Management LLC grew its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Corp. owns and operates restaurants and bars, fast food concepts and catering operations in the U.S. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded in January 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

