Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Arix Bioscience plc (LON:ARIX) shares rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 121.25 ($1.63) and last traded at GBX 121 ($1.63). Approximately 1,204,713 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 239% from the average daily volume of 355,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120.50 ($1.62).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 129.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 154.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 75.64 and a quick ratio of 74.86. The stock has a market cap of £156.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37.

In related news, insider Robert Lyne bought 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £49,999.20 ($67,375.29).

Arix Bioscience plc is a venture capital firm specializing in all stages of growth, seed stage, preclinical and clinical stage assets, startup, early stage, mid venture, late stage, growth capital investments as well as private and public equity. The firm seeks to invest in biotech companies, novel therapeutics, innovative technologies, medical innovation comprising healthcare and life sciences.

