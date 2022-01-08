Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target Raised to C$57.00 at TD Securities

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ATZAF. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.86.

Aritzia stock opened at $39.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.76. Aritzia has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $43.50.

Aritzia, Inc engages in the design of apparel and accessories for its collection of fashion brands. Its brands include Wilfred, Babaton, Tna, Wilfred Free, Sunday Best, Le Fou Wilfred, Denim Forum, Little Moon, and The Group by Babaton. It operates through Canada, and United States geographical segments.

