Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA medicines using proprietary lipid-mediated delivery system LUNAR(TM) and UNA Oligomer chemistry technologies. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd, formerly known as Alcobra Ltd, is based in San Diego, CA. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.29.

Shares of ARCT opened at $34.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.68 and a 200 day moving average of $42.10. Arcturus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $89.18.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by ($0.65). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.78% and a negative net margin of 2,227.82%. The company had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $444,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 28,100 shares of company stock worth $1,168,100 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,411,000 after buying an additional 357,619 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,720,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,216,000 after buying an additional 17,199 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,358,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,911,000 after buying an additional 143,631 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,358,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,492,000 after buying an additional 143,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,129,000 after buying an additional 16,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

