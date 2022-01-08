Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Receives $60.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARCT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,100. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 4,487.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $116,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1,458.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARCT opened at $34.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $918.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.09. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.19.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,227.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

