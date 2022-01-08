Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) PT Raised to $51.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its price target upped by research analysts at Barclays from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ACGL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.89.

ACGL stock opened at $45.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $31.23 and a 52-week high of $46.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman John M. Pasquesi acquired 484,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.23 per share, with a total value of $19,977,749.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $732,918.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,291. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 36,363,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,388,374,000 after purchasing an additional 699,960 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,384,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $778,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,298 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,968,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $427,099,000 after acquiring an additional 37,665 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,151,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $387,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,909,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,923,000 after acquiring an additional 867,475 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

