Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) PT Lowered to $21.00

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

APLT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays cut shares of Applied Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

APLT stock opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.91. Applied Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $29.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.54.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.06. Analysts predict that Applied Therapeutics will post -4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APLT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 106.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,015,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,853,000 after purchasing an additional 522,771 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 9.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,312,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,266,000 after acquiring an additional 108,372 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 10.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 829,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,247,000 after acquiring an additional 81,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,128,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 18.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 44,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of unmet medical need. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.