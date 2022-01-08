ApeSwap Finance Market Cap Achieves $61.37 Million (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 7th. Over the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded down 22% against the US dollar. ApeSwap Finance has a total market cap of $61.37 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00001706 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00060500 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00077931 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,202.05 or 0.07632914 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00075813 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,900.92 or 0.99881631 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007351 BTC.

About ApeSwap Finance

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 85,941,212 coins and its circulating supply is 85,772,038 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeSwap Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ApeSwap Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

