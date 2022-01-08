Antiample (XAMP) Price Tops $0.0031 on Exchanges

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Antiample has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $332.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Antiample coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Antiample has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004800 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00061903 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005558 BTC.

Antiample Profile

XAMP is a coin. Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 coins and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 coins. The official website for Antiample is www.antiample.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Antiample (XAMP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with a particularly, its supply changes daily. The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When the price is high, wallet balances increase. When the price is low, wallet balances decrease. AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed. “

Antiample Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antiample directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Antiample should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Antiample using one of the exchanges listed above.

