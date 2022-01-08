Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Short Interest Update

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,520,000 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the November 30th total of 9,290,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

In other news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $78,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,312,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $190,269,000 after buying an additional 4,703,617 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,628,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,828 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,807,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $351,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674,980 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,199,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $314,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 375.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,070,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,593 shares during the last quarter. 51.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AM stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.21. 2,413,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,111,042. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average is $10.09. Antero Midstream has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $11.71.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.96 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 37.20%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Antero Midstream will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 130.43%.

AM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

