ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Gap Down to $376.94

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $376.94, but opened at $366.71. ANSYS shares last traded at $373.15, with a volume of 6,004 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. Barclays boosted their price target on ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $339.27.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $395.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.57. The stock has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.24.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $445.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.98 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,072,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.9% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 10.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in ANSYS by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 3.2% during the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 2.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

