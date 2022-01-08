Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given a €67.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €67.00 ($76.14) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ABI. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($65.91) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($82.95) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €81.30 ($92.39) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($87.50) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($82.95) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €64.56 ($73.37).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of €82.03 ($93.22) and a 52 week high of €110.10 ($125.11).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

