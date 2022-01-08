AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.02) -$0.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $310-315 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $313.70 million.

A number of research firms have commented on ANGO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngioDynamics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO opened at $23.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.17. AngioDynamics has a 1-year low of $17.61 and a 1-year high of $32.00.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 12.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AngioDynamics will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $97,727.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Centea sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $335,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AngioDynamics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 8,362 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.77% of AngioDynamics worth $7,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.