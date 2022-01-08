Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AOMR shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Angel Oak Mortgage alerts:

NYSE:AOMR traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $16.86. 24,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,115. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.95.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $15.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 million. Analysts anticipate that Angel Oak Mortgage will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. This is an increase from Angel Oak Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage by 32.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Angel Oak Mortgage

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.