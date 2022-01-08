Analyzing Sino United Worldwide Consolidated (OTCMKTS:SUIC) & TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ)

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) and Sino United Worldwide Consolidated (OTCMKTS:SUIC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get TOMI Environmental Solutions alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions and Sino United Worldwide Consolidated, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TOMI Environmental Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sino United Worldwide Consolidated 0 0 0 0 N/A

TOMI Environmental Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 148.23%. Given TOMI Environmental Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TOMI Environmental Solutions is more favorable than Sino United Worldwide Consolidated.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.7% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

TOMI Environmental Solutions has a beta of -1.42, meaning that its share price is 242% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sino United Worldwide Consolidated has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TOMI Environmental Solutions and Sino United Worldwide Consolidated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TOMI Environmental Solutions $25.03 million 1.11 $4.39 million ($0.34) -4.15 Sino United Worldwide Consolidated $120,000.00 240.08 $20,000.00 N/A N/A

TOMI Environmental Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Sino United Worldwide Consolidated.

Profitability

This table compares TOMI Environmental Solutions and Sino United Worldwide Consolidated’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TOMI Environmental Solutions -60.44% -44.12% -34.86% Sino United Worldwide Consolidated 37.03% -157.86% 24.68%

Summary

TOMI Environmental Solutions beats Sino United Worldwide Consolidated on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. provides disinfection and decontamination essentials under the brand name SteraMist. It operates through the following division: Hospital-HealthCare, Life Sciences, TOMI Service Network, and Food Safety. The company was founded by Halden S. Shane on September 18, 1979 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Company Profile

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. engages in the development of business. It aims to focus on the technology and block chain related businesses. The company was founded on August 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Flushing, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.