Analyzing British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) & 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII)

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) and 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

British American Tobacco has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 22nd Century Group has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

5.5% of British American Tobacco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of 22nd Century Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of 22nd Century Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares British American Tobacco and 22nd Century Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets British American Tobacco N/A N/A N/A 22nd Century Group -82.69% -38.09% -33.96%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares British American Tobacco and 22nd Century Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio British American Tobacco $33.10 billion 2.51 $8.22 billion N/A N/A 22nd Century Group $28.10 million 15.98 -$19.71 million ($0.17) -16.23

British American Tobacco has higher revenue and earnings than 22nd Century Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for British American Tobacco and 22nd Century Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score British American Tobacco 0 1 6 0 2.86 22nd Century Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

22nd Century Group has a consensus price target of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 144.57%. Given 22nd Century Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 22nd Century Group is more favorable than British American Tobacco.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA). The APME geographical segment consists of markets in the Middle East merged with Asia-Pacific. The AMSSA geographical segment comprises of markets in East and Central Africa, West Africa, and Southern Africa merged with the Americas region. The ENA geographical segment includes markets in Russia, Ukraine, Caucasus, Central Asia, Belarus, Turkey, and North Africa merged with the Western Europe region. The company was founded by James Buchanan Duke on September 29, 1902 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which develops disruptive plant-based solutions for life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It focuses on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and level of cannabinoids in hemp or cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding techniques. The company was founded on September 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

