Analyzing Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) and Mmtec (NASDAQ:MTC)

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) and Mmtec (NASDAQ:MTC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Aware alerts:

This table compares Aware and Mmtec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aware -38.10% -14.15% -12.58% Mmtec N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Aware and Mmtec, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aware 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mmtec 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aware presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 95.44%. Given Aware’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Aware is more favorable than Mmtec.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aware and Mmtec’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aware $11.31 million 5.85 -$7.61 million ($0.29) -10.59 Mmtec $740,000.00 20.10 -$3.18 million N/A N/A

Mmtec has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aware.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.3% of Aware shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.6% of Mmtec shares are held by institutional investors. 24.5% of Aware shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Aware has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mmtec has a beta of 3.74, suggesting that its stock price is 274% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mmtec beats Aware on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aware

Aware, Inc. is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, and are used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyses, process and transport those images within biometric systems. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

About Mmtec

MMTec, Inc. engages in the provision of internet-based technology services and solutions to the Chinese language speaking hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, and brokerage firms involving in securities market transactions and settlements. Its platforms include ETN Counter Business System, PTN Private Fund Investment Management System, Personal Mobile Transaction Client System, PC Transaction Client System, Individual and Institutional Integrated Account Management System, and Quantitative Investment Transaction Platform. The company was founded on January 4, 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Aware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.