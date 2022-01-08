Analysts Set Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Target Price at $24.17

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WES. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $23.26 on Wednesday. Western Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $23.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.78.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The company had revenue of $763.84 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.323 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.11%.

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $50,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,197,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,229 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,250,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,083,000 after acquiring an additional 580,757 shares during the period. Finally, Castellan Group bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,905,000. Institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.