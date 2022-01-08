Analysts Set The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Price Target at $41.25

Shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.25.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,246,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,809,000 after acquiring an additional 95,180 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 21.9% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 740,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,620,000 after acquiring an additional 132,880 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 660,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,540,000 after acquiring an additional 11,888 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,502,000 after acquiring an additional 44,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RMR opened at $35.36 on Wednesday. The RMR Group has a 52-week low of $31.82 and a 52-week high of $47.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.88 and a 200-day moving average of $36.45.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.33. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $173.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The RMR Group will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.36%.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

