Analysts Set Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Price Target at C$52.50

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$52.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MX shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised Methanex to a “buy” rating and set a C$50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$67.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Methanex to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 price target on Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

MX stock opened at C$55.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$53.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$49.59. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of C$37.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.83, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of C$4.18 billion and a PE ratio of 13.27.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.30 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Methanex will post 5.9799999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.72%.

In other news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.91, for a total transaction of C$152,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$652,946.40.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

