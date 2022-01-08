Analysts Set Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Price Target at $6.00

Shares of Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

HBRIY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Harbour Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Harbour Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

HBRIY opened at $5.02 on Friday. Harbour Energy has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.05.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

